Could Outback Steakhouse shutter doors in New Jersey next?

Outback Steakhouse recently shuttered all its restaurants in the state of Hawaii. Most of which closed with very little warning to its employees.

The chain moved into the state back in 2001 and has been part of the 50th state ever since. But shortly after Valentine's Day 2024, which saw a decline, the chain decided to pull out completely.

Although it's unknown how many employees are directly affected, the company is looking to make good on helping them with future employment. According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, the company "would be happy to help any Outback Steakhouse restaurant employees find new employment in the industry in the same area without charge."

The final day of operation for all of Hawaii's remaining restaurants was Sunday, February 18, 2024.

It's an all too familiar scene when it comes to restaurants lately, and it's one that New Jersey should take particular notice of, even though Hawaii is nowhere near The Garden State.

The reasoning for the closures especially hit home. According to KHON 2, challenges to rising costs are to blame. This includes an "increase in the cost of food, utilities, pay with minimum wage going up," and razor-thin margins as factors that led to the unfortunate decision.

Now yes, New Jersey may not be as expensive as Hawaii in some areas, but we're still among one of the most expensive states in the country. Not only that, but we also have one of the most unfriendly business climates not found anywhere else.

It is the reasons mentioned above that could make New Jersey prime for closures down the road. Just just with Outback, but any restaurant in The Garden State.

As of now, there are no known Outback Steakhouse restaurants that are planning to close in New Jersey. But our lawmakers need to take notice and do anything in their power to make it easier for eateries to operate in The Garden State.

The last thing we need to see is a chain like Outback Steakhouse making a decision like the one it was forced to make in Hawaii over increasing cost, along with a high minimum wage. New Jersey's minimum wage, by the way, is currently among the highest in the nation.

Restaurants need to be more affordable, and the costs for the restaurants to operate need to be more friendly. Enough eateries had to shutter in New Jersey over similar reasons in 2023, and we don't need Outback Steakhouse to join those ranks in 2024.

Here's a look at the restaurants we did lose in 2023 for similar reasons Outback Steakhouse pulled out of Hawaii. Again, New Jersey lawmakers need to take notice and fix our unfriendly business climate.

