This old-school restaurant was named most famous in NJ

There are plenty of great restaurants that have a solid reputation in New Jersey.

There are also so many local restaurants here that it will take you years to visit each one.

But there are only a handful that represent the Garden State from the outside.

Think about when you’re traveling to a different state and are planning your dining. A simple Google search will give you plenty of places to try out, but you are more than likely to know at least one restaurant off the top of your head because of how famous it is.

And if it is THAT well-known, it’s probably been on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" or some kind of Food Network show.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Getty Images loading...

Businessinsider.com released a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and their choice for New Jersey is not a surprise.

Let’s travel around New Jersey to see what other states' most famous restaurants are:

Mystic Pizza in Mystic, Connecticut

Do you know the movie “Mystic Pizza”? This spot is not only where it’s based, but the movie was filmed inside.

Stoney’s Pub in Wilmington, Delaware

“You’re going to have to pry this out of my hands” was Guy Fieri’s quote when he visited this British pub on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives”.

Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, Maryland

This place is known to have celebrity guests, but it was put on the social media map when Michelle and Malia Obama were spotted dining there.

Cheers in Boston, Massachusetts

Everyone knows about the NBC sitcom, but this spot was famous to the locals long before the TV show.

Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City

You either know of this place because of their famous pastrami sandwich or an iconic scene from “When Harry Met Sally”.

Victor Café in Philadelphia

It’s another restaurant featured in a movie. This time, it’s the “Rocky” franchise.

Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar in Narragansett, Rhode Island

This spot has over 30 different kinds of burgers which was the draw for Guy Fieri when he visited for “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives”.

Now, if a diner wasn’t your first choice as New Jersey’s most famous restaurant, then you’ll need to visit Tops Diner in East Newark. Business Insider named this diner the most famous in the Garden State.

I’m sure you are asking what makes this place so special compared to other diners in New Jersey.

Aside from the fact that it’s been open since 1942, it’s been named the best diner in the country by Time Out and the most iconic restaurant by Thrillist.

Whether you are craving a burger or breakfast, this is a place you need to venture out to.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.