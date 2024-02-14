High-demand restaurant chain might not expand in New Jersey

At least, not anytime soon. But we can never say never since it could still happen in the future.

New Jersey is already home to a lot of amazing eateries. It's one of the things that make our state so great.

Not only do we have some amazing diners, but our pizza shops are among the best in the country. It's just some of the many things that make New Jersey such a great place to be.

And it's not just the mom-and-pop places that make it so awesome. Sometimes, certain chains also add to the mix.

But it can't be just any change. It has to be one that has an impact on the community. On top of that, the food and atmosphere must be outstanding.

cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant rez-art loading...

And that's all part of the reason so many across the state would love to see this popular southern general store-themed restaurant expand to other parts of the state. Especially in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

It is in those regions of the state that demand for a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store seems to be the strongest. Especially in Toms River along Route 37, where so many other chains and restaurants now exist.

But even in Brick TWP around Brick Plaza, or near the old Monmouth Mall along Route 36 in Eatontown would be excellent locations for a new Cracker Barrel to open up a restaurant.

Even though this question has been asked for years, the eastern portion of New Jersey still lacks one of its famous country stores and eateries. And it's a shame since all their locations have such a unique southern atmosphere.

Canva Canva loading...

Although most locals may still want to see them come their way, the latest earnings report may say otherwise (released February 13, 2024).

It's not that it's bad, it's just trending in the wrong direction. According to MarketBeat, "Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year."

Analysts also said they "dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store." In other words, they didn't quite hit their expectations in performance.

Canva Canva loading...

Restaurant closures also occurred in 2023, most notably, in Portland, OR. Although that's nowhere near New Jersey, it still does have some living in The Garden State a little concerned for the locations we do have within our state.

With that said, it doesn't mean it won't ever happen. As long as demand continues for the chain to move into the area, it should at least be considered at some point by the company.

At the moment, there are restaurants in the western portion of the state in Clinton, Hamilton, Mount Arlington, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, and Pennsville.

google maps google maps loading...

Another plus for Cracker Barrel is that they still seem to be in a stronger position than others despite the earnings report, so there is hope for Monmouth and Ocean Counties, especially with demand being as strong as it is.

Unfortunately, restaurants in general have been struggling more in recent years. And for one reason or another, New Jersey lost a good portion of its eateries in 2023.

Here's a look at just a few of those locations that no longer exist. Some of which might've been in your neighborhood.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.