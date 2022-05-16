Great restaurants around the Garden State voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As you know, we've taken the fight to protect kids and parents from the out-of-control government to neighborhoods across New Jersey.

One of the great opportunities my wife Jodi and I have had during our roadshow is the opportunity to meet people and enjoy great restaurants around the Garden State.

In Millstone the other day, we met Doug who is the owner and chef at The Daily Gourmet.

There are too many great places to mention, but we'll give it a try here!

Mama's Pizza Grille & Bistro recommended by Susan in Mount Laurel

The Little York recommended by Karen in Milford

Her son-in-law Brian is a butcher and works at The Little York.

Hoagitos recommend by Scott in Ocean

There are now two locations: Belmar and Oakhurst.

Jersey Girl Cheese Board recommended by Kimber in Freehold

This isn't a place you can go to but they come to you! Great for any party you are hosting or just a night in with the family.

Stone Fire Grille recommended by Rob in Beachwood

Beach Grille recommended by Russ in Long Branch

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

