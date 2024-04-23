4 NJ restaurants make top 100 places to eat in 2024

Of all of the restaurants in New Jersey, there is not one person who can say they have visited every single one of them. It’s just impossible, which is why making a list comes into play here.

We all have our go-to restaurants in the state that we frequent, but you always want to try a new place to add to your list of favorites and New Jersey is the best place to do something like this.

Now, where do you start? That’s a great question. Yelp can help with that. They have released their annual top 100 places to eat across the country and four New Jersey restaurants made the 2024 list.

If you’re looking locally, New Jersey isn’t the only state that has a diverse cuisine that is so popular, that people come from out of state to indulge.

If you’re up for a road trip, and I know plenty of people who will go out of their way for a good bite, check out these restaurants that made the top 100:

Ekiben in Baltimore (#20)

Chili in NYC (#47)

Sabores Tapas Bar in Arlington, Virginia (#48)

Menya Hosaki in Washington DC (#59)

M&N’s Pizza in Bethesda, Maryland (#82)

Pho Bac in Baltimore (#87)

Union Park Pizza in Boston (#90)

Perly’s in Richmond, Virginia (#96)

As for New Jersey, I’m a little surprised that four spots made the list since most of it is taken over by California, but I love that we all have new places to check out if you haven’t already.

Boomchia in Montclair (#21)

Jessica’s Café in Plainfield (#37)

Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park (#65)

Sabor Unido in Newark (#83)

You can see the rest of the list HERE.

And if you want to add more great New Jersey places to your list, check these James Beard nominated restaurants out.

