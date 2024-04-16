15 Mexican restaurants in NJ with the best tacos

It’s almost Cinco De Mayo but do we really need a holiday to eat all the tacos we want? Of course not. That’s why Taco Tuesday exists.

But if you’re looking to indulge in the best tacos in the state, you’ve come to the right place.

You can go to the chains all you want; Taco Bell has quick service if that’s more your speed.

Chipotle, Moe’s, and Qdoba are just a step up from that.

Or you can go all out at a sit-down restaurant and grab a margarita with your tacos at a place like On The Border, but the authentic, craft tacos are something my family is always looking for when craving good Mexican food.

Between, friends and family, my NJ 101.5 coworkers, and social media, I have compiled a list of the best authentic tacos throughout New Jersey.

Check out this list and add them to your taco tour on Cinco De Mayo.

Taco Caballito Tequileria in Cape May

Bitol Cantina in Clifton

Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City

Z Taco in Millstone

Marcy’s Kitchen in Gillette

East LA in Hoboken

Pop Taco & Bar in Dumont

Taco N’ Lime in Marlboro

Carlitos Tacos – Multiple Locations in NJ

Tortugas Mexican Village in Princeton

Dando Tacos in Cherry Hill

Central Taqueria in Morristown

Fat Taco Tequila Bar in Hoboken

MOGO in Asbury Park

La Nova in Pennsauken

