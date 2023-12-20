Here’s where to find a four-pound taco in NJ

I love Mexican food, so when I heard there was a place in New Jersey selling a four-pound taco, my ears perked up.



There are actually two huge dishes offered at Tito’s Burritos and Wings.

First, there’s the Fat Amy, described as the biggest taco you’ll ever eat! a jumbo 12-inch flour tortilla to crispy fried and stuffed with plump, juicy fried chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, spicy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo.

Next up is the Fat Bastard; according to Tito’s website: The Fat Amy meets her match. A jumbo 12-inch flour tortilla crispy fried and loaded with ground beef, hand-cut fries, Tito's cheeses, lettuce, grilled peppers and onions, and sour cream.

I mean, they both have the fries already stuffed in there; no need for an additional plate

Supposedly, the Fat Amy is named after a character in the movie, “Pitch Perfect.”

Of course, they are following in the tradition of the “fat sandwiches” sold by food trucks, notably near Rutgers. For some it’s the final stop after a night of revelry, but for others, it’s the hangover cure the next day.

Food Beast described it as Chicken Tender Stuffed 'Fat Taco' is the hangover cure we need to drown in salsa

Tito’s currently has three locations: Summit, Ridgewood, and South Orange.

