Is this the best lemon meringue pie in North Jersey?

As we make our way around the state, every once in a while, we stop in and actually have a meal. Sometimes the meal is just coffee and dessert, depending on the time of day and how much time we have.

A few Saturday's ago Jodi and I were making our way through Bergen County meeting people, and small businesses and speaking about common-sense solutions for our state.

Bill Spadea Bill Spadea loading...

We found ourselves at a meeting at the River Edge Diner.

Yes, New Jersey is known for great diners and most diners are known for their variety and how many omelet combinations they offer.

For me, there is one test of a great diner. How's the Lemon Merengue Pie?

It's been my favorite since I was a kid and my wife makes a killer lemon meringue pie. I know, it's probably not the healthiest of diner choices, but if it's done right, wow, what a treat.

The River Edge Diner did not disappoint.

SEE ALSO: The best blue cheese martinis in New Jersey

Lemon Meringue Pie. from the River Edge Diner (Bill Spadea) Lemon Meringue Pie. from the River Edge Diner (Bill Spadea) loading...

Let me know your go-to diner for lemon meringue pie. In the meantime, if you like to spend a little time in your home kitchen, here's a recipe I found online - click HERE.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈