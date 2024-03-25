The best blue cheese for martinis in New Jersey

That's right. It's not a martini without an accompaniment of blue cheese. But you can't use just any cheese.

First of all, a proper martini is made with gin. And it's stirred, not shaken. Sorry, Mr. Bond.

Start with a glass of ice. Then add two shots of gin, just pour over the ice. Tanqueray, Boodles or Hendricks are perfect.

Then add a third of a shot of dry vermouth. Top the liquid mixture off with about a half shot of green olive juice. Yes, right from the jar of large Spanish olives.

On the side, take three large Spanish olives and remove the pimento. In place of the pimento, stuff the olive with blue cheese. For us - it's Blue Stilton.

You can find it in some grocery stores in NJ - definitely in a specialty cheese shop. The best stilton blue is from Neal's Yard Dairy in the UK.

Yes, we are still going through cheese left over from the wedding! Add the blue cheese-stuffed olives to a martini glass and pour the drink - straining out the ice - over the olives.

Enjoy. One olive is perfect. Two if you're looking to completely relax. I don't recommend three. Don't forget, As I've written about for years, gin might be a superfood!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

