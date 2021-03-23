The healthiest martini for your Friday (or Tuesday) night (Opinion)

It's almost Friday, right? Maybe Tuesday can be the new Friday, at least when it comes to enjoying a cocktail that in the words of some, may actually be good for you.

I've written before about how people would be better off eating less flour and sugar AND drinking more gin. Gin after all is almost a super-food being made from Juniper Berries. For me, it's a civilized way to make a martini, especially when you can combine some of my favorites to have a mini meal in a glass.

I start with three large Spanish olives and remove the pimento.

Then cut small pieces of blue cheese or gorgonzola and stuff each olive. I never buy pre-stuffed olives, the cheese is tasteless!

Place the olives in a martini glass and set aside for a moment.

I love Boodles gin and think it's perfect for a martini, but you can spend a lot less on Gordon's and have a great drink.

Fill a tall glass with ice and add two shots of gin, a half shot of dry vermouth and a half shot of olive juice from the jar of olives.

Stir, don't shake, shaking can "bruise" the gin, at least according to my friends across the pond.

Add the mix to the glass making sure no ice gets into the martini as that will water down the drink and dull the taste.

To spice it up a bit, I sometimes add a slice of a fresh cut jalapeño pepper.

Enjoy and stay healthy New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

