Stop doing this dangerous thing on NJ roadways

I can promise you that you can still get to your destination safely and quickly without having to tailgate the person in front of you.

Sure, the person should notice that you’re behind them and get out of the way, but even if they don’t, you tailgating right behind them does nobody any favors.

Take this for example, rear-end collisions make up roughly one-third of all multiple-car accidents per year. Tailgating is obviously a huge part of that.

And they teach you in driving school to make sure you leave yourself enough distance between you and the car in front of you so that if they brake, you can too. Clearly, many of us don't obey that teaching.

Is the accident going to be worth it? Just so maybe you get to your destination a few minutes earlier?

The answer is of course, no. We seem to always be in a rush. No matter what road or highway we’re on. We speed, we tailgate, we forget to signal. And then we wonder why car accident rates are so high.

If we just had more caution on the roadways we would be in a much better place. Sure, the roads might be a bit slower, but I think we’d all take slower if it ensured more safety.

Then again, we like to be aggressive in Jersey. And we’re not the biggest fans of change.

Something tells me the Jersey bird would be out in full force if our roadways changed.

