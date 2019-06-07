Low-cal white bean pasta sauce — Foodie Friday

We’re cooking healthy for this week’s Foodie Friday!

This recipe actually grew out of what my fiancée, Sandra, and I called “garbage night.” We’d clean out the fridge and see what we could create. I came up with this delicious low calorie pasta dish using some basic ingredients that combine for a creamy, flavorful, pasta sauce that pairs perfectly with fish, meat, or poultry. The key ingredient is cannellini beans.

We also want to welcome our new Foodie Friday sponsor: Amalfi’s restaurant in Lawrenceville. Owner’s Ciro and Rosanna are good friends. If I’m not making something in my kitchen, I’m usually having something delicious from theirs! If you want to do something special for Dad, they are now taking reservations for Father’s Day. Featuring a fantastic buffet, this will sell out quickly, so make your reservations today!

See the shopping list for all ingredients, then watch the video to see how’s it’s made!

Shopping List:

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken stock

1 can cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)

5 cloves minced garlic

½ medium onion, chopped

2 tbsp. dried Italian seasoning (or 1 tbsp. of fresh herbs)

¼ cup olive oil