Crab Stuffed Avocado — Foodie Friday

It's hard to believe summer is coming to an end. On this Foodie Friday, Henry and I are offering up a sumptuous recipe that celebrates some of the best summer flavors. These crab stuffed avocados are so simple to make, but their decadence will make them the hit of any barbecue!

Featuring lump Jersey blue crabs, Jersey Fresh tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, these are perfect as an appetizer or even a light meal.

We are going to lightly grill fresh Haas avocados to impart a slightly smoky flavor and give them some grill marks. For the crab, we'll fold in our fresh ingredients with a squeeze of lime, and spoon it into the warm avocado. It's a decadent way to savor as we say goodbye to the summer of '19!

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's done.

Note: This recipe is for two portions. Adjust as needed for larger gatherings.

Shopping List:

1 ripe Haas avocado, halved, with pit removed

8 oz. fresh picked lump blue crab

1½ Tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro

2-3 chopped Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes

2 Tbsp. red onion (chopped)

1 lime (squeezed)

1 lemon (squeezed)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of Old Bay (to taste)

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: