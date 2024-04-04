As we gear up for the warm weather to come and stay for a while, we are prepping for one of the best times of the year here in New Jersey, Memorial Day Weekend and the start of summer.

There are a ton of things that make us think about summer in New Jersey like trips to Jersey Shore and fun gatherings with family and friends for a BBQ.

And what is everyone’s go-to BBQ food? Burgers of course.

But burgers are not just a summer food. You can find some of the best burgers you will ever eat at local restaurants across the state.

But there are so many restaurants, so how do we find the best?

We can thank Yelp for putting together the best burgers in America and of course New Jersey made the list.

Yelp considered a few things when making this list and they focused mainly on the current trends from their reviewers. Those are:

Everyone loves BBQ – they want their burgers saucy and cued up.

Plant-based food is still a thing including burgers.

Size matters – reviewers ranked the size of their burgers making a bigger burger better than a smaller one.

Non-beef burgers – have you heard of a sushi burger? Or a pork-filled Chinese bun burger? These are very popular.

Buns matter – burger buns come in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors.

With that being said, before we get to our home state’s best burger, here are the local burgers that made Yelp’s list that are a road trip away from New Jersey:

Minetta Tavern in New York City (#2)

Xi’an Famous Foods in New York City (#21)

5 Napkin Burger in New York City (#23)

HipCityVeg in Philadelphia (#27)

Burger Joint in New York City (#30)

Ruby’s Café in New York City (#37)

Bubblefish in Philadelphia (#75)

Parker & Quinn in New York City (#97)

And New Jersey’s only burger on this list comes from The Claremont Tavern in Bernardsville (#82).

Take a look at this list of other great burgers you can find in New Jersey.

