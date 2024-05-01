Best burger and fries in NJ can be found at this hidden gem spot

Whether you’re sitting late night at a diner or enjoying the warm weather and turning up the heat with your BBQ, you can’t go wrong with a burger and fries meal.

It’s the general go-to meal anywhere you go. And since this is New Jersey, there are so many places to go to get that delicious combo.

cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant rez-art loading...

Think about how many different variations there are. From a classic hamburger to a bacon cheeseburger to a mac and cheese burger to a doughnut burger. Then there are burgers made from a different kind of meat like a bison burger and ones that are not even made with meat for vegetarians.

Lefteris kallergis via Unsplash Lefteris kallergis via Unsplash loading...

Every part of the Garden State has some kind of different combo for everyone.

Lovefood.com did a lot of research and found the best burger and fries combo in every state.

If you’re familiar with the places in New Jersey specializing in burgers, this choice may not surprise you although you probably had a different restaurant in mind.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Before we get to New Jersey’s best spot for a burger and fries, see if you have tried any of these burgers from spots around the Garden State:

Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub in Syracuse, New York

Corner Bistro in New York City

Burgatory in Pennsylvania

Hungry Bull Burger in Plainville, Connecticut

Charcoal Pit in Wilmington, Delaware

Abbey Burger Bistro in Baltimore, Maryland

Chomp Kitchen & Drinks in Providence, Rhode Island

And in New Jersey, if you’re looking for the perfect burger and fries combo, you’ll want to head to White Rose Burgers in Highland Park.

It’s a great retro place that has been open since 1957 and is currently open 24 hours.

They have a big menu, but the burger is the go-to, especially after a night out in New Jersey.

And let’s take a look at the fries. Does it get any better than this?

This is how you can tell where in New Jersey someone is from. If you frequent White Rose, you’re from Central Jersey. But if you are more of a White Manna fan, you’re from North Jersey.

There’s a (friendly) competition between the two, which is your go-to?

And have you tried any of these places for a burger?

