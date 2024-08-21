Popular NJ burger spot goes viral, opens second location

It’s another deep dive into the TikTok rabbit hole but this time, I found a New Jersey hidden gem that is taking off in the social media world.

I came across a video from the account @KingSchratz who goes around the state finding good food to review. The video has been out since March and now has more than 460k views.

King Schratz visited a hidden gem called Slap Burger in Paterson per his followers' request.

He said the line was out the door (in the rain), the prices were affordable, and the customer service was outstanding.

Slap Burger is known for its slap, or smash, burgers with lots of cheese, grilled onions, and slap sauce.

I naturally had to see what this place was all about.

The owners opened Slap Burger not even a year ago and are already so popular that they were able to open a second location on July 19.

They are now open in Clifton, NJ at 1348 Clifton Ave.

They not only have some of the best smash burgers, but they also offer hot chicken fries and sandwiches, and homemade banana pudding.

Now that my TikTok algorithm has become smash burgers, I’m seeing more and more videos of Slap Burger and how popular it’s becoming in such a short amount of time.

Check out some of their videos and food items HERE.

If you like cheeseburgers in general, here are a few others in the state to check out:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.