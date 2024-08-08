Yelp names the overall #1 restaurant in New Jersey

This is New Jersey, there’s no way anyone can name one restaurant to be the absolute best in the whole state.

New Jerseyans have their favorites for all different cuisines but there are so many places to choose from, you really can’t pick one to put at the top of your list. That’s what Yelp is for.

The website has a list of the best restaurants in New Jersey solely based on reviews since that’s what they do.

This list isn’t secluded to one type of food which makes it even more accurate.

Before we get to the #1 rated restaurant in New Jersey according to Yelp, here’s a look at the rest of the top 10:

#10 Chick’s Deli in Cherry Hill

Known for their cheesesteaks, Yelpers say they have the “best hoagies” they have ever had.

#9 Barbera Seafood Market in Atlantic City

Known as a seafood market, Yelpers say the fresh seafood is a great value but you can also order platters ready to eat. The batter on the fish is light and well-seasoned.

#8 Casa d’Paco in Newark

Known for their Tapas bar, Yelpers say they enjoy the enclosed patio seating with music and the dessert is so good that could sell out so get there early.

#7 618 in Freehold

Known for their Skirt Steak, Angry Shrimp Pasta, and Braised Short Rib, Yelpers say, The service is great and consistent. The food is amazing and the newest renovation is beautiful.

#6 Fiore’s House of Quality in Hoboken

Known for being an authentic Italian deli, Yelpers say, “The roast beef and mutz is out of this world.” I can say the fresh mozzarella is incredible.

#5 The Jellyfish Café in Wildwood Crest

Known for their breakfast and brunch, Yelpers say that not only is the food delicious, the pancakes are light, but the vibe is very warm and family-friendly.

#4 Peck Peck Korean Fried Chicken in Teaneck

Known for their chicken wings, Yelpers say the soy garlic is their favorite flavor.

#3 The Pasta Shop in Denville

Known for their homemade pasta, chicken parm, and baked clams, Yelpers say they have the best pasta in the area, even if you’re getting it as take-out.

#2 Li Beirut in Collingswood

Known for their Lebanese cuisine like grilled lamb chops and Baba Ghanouj, Yelpers say, “The food is fabulous, the owner is charming, and the waitstaff is terrific.”

And for the #1 restaurant in New Jersey according to Yelp is Saigon Subs & Café in Morristown.

They are known for their Vietnamese cuisine from bowls to sandwiches.

Yelpers rave about the banh mi which is a Vietnamese baguette.

They say the sandwiches are “the perfect ratio of meat, veggies, and bread.”

You can view the whole list HERE.

And here are more great restaurants in our state that you need to check out:

