The best burgers in New Jersey: Central Jersey edition

So yesterday on the show, we talked about where to find the best burgers in New Jersey and split them up by region: North, Central, South, Shore.

You can see the results for the Shore HERE, but now, we're headed to Central Jersey.

Enjoy and please make sure you spread the word as we want to maximize the help to NJ's great small business community.

Tomorrow, we'll post the list for North Jersey, and on Thursday the list for South.

If you need some help on where the lines are drawn for the true FOUR-way split in the Garden State, not three as the Massachusetts native NJ governor wants you to believe, click HERE. However, this sparked up another topic and debate that you need to call in for.

NJ regions (Google maps) NJ regions (Google maps) loading...

Producer Kristen got an email yesterday from Nick in Colts Neck saying that Huddy's Inn in Colts Neck is a great place with great food, but would put their wings at the top of the list.

So now we need to find the best wings in the state. Next week we'll discuss your go-to for wings and what kind of wings they are - BBQ, buffalo, etc.

But for now, let's get to the best burgers that can be found in Central Jersey:

Royal Bar in Branchburg

Witherspoon Grill in Princeton

Baker's American in Monroe

White Rose in Highland Park

Brick Farm Tavern in Hopewell

418 Burgers in Highland Park

Ellery’s in Middlesex Boro

The Little York in Milford

Tiger’s Tale in Princeton

Bovine Burger in Jamesburg

New Monmouth Diner in Middletown

