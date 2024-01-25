The best burgers in New Jersey: South Jersey edition
Burgers everywhere. Double patties, extra cheese, bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese, marinara sauce, pickles, mustard, ketchup, there's almost no limit to what you can and should put on a burger.
Sometimes it's the simple, meat and melty cheese.
Whichever way you like your burger, there are plenty of great places across the Garden State.
Today we look at our listener choices for South Jersey.
You can check out the list for your part of the state: North, Central, Shore. If you have a place that is missing from the list, hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app and we'll add it to the list!
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in AC
Burger Barr in Sewell
House of Brews in Turnersville
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in Moorestown
Blue Monkey Tavern in Merchantville
The Farm and Fisherman Tavern in Cherry Hill
