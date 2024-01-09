Here’s where you can find the best burgers in NJ

It's a matter of taste for sure, like how you like your burger, toppings etc. And of course location. Most New Jerseyans have a go-to spot for a great burger.

Let's agree that fast-food burgers don't count. After all, they are more a reflection of the oils used to mass produce a consistent product worldwide. For me, I skip the fast-food chains.

There are three places in NJ where you can consistently get a good burger. All three are different and delicious.

The first is Burger25 in Toms River and in Ship Bottom.

Having multiple locations does not fall into the "fast-food" category!

The second is our go-to when we're traveling on Route 33 in Central New Jersey, Baker's American Bar.

The double patty with cheese in the middle will keep you coming back.

Then there's the place that Jodi and I passed for a decade before stopping in, Sarah Jane's in Somerville on Rt. 206. Awesome burger and you need to start with the shrimp cocktail.

You can also check out this list:

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom