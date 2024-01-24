The best burgers in New Jersey: North Jersey edition
The list continues.
Burgers are clearly a staple food for any real New Jerseyan's diet. And as far as I'm concerned, no one should waste a night out or meal on a sub-par burger.
That's how the burger conversation started earlier this week and it's still going strong as we were flooded with recommendations from the four regions of our state.
That's right, I'll say it again, four NOT three. South, Central, Shore, and North.
Today we're focused on the list of North Jersey burger places.
If you need help with how to identify the regions, check out my detailed explanation complete with maps HERE.
And if you want to check out the other regions, click HERE for the Shore and HERE for Central Jersey.
White Manna in Hackensack
Smith’s Tavern in Rockaway
Riley & Jake's in Clinton
Claremont Tavern in Bernardsville
Krug's Tavern in Newark
River Grille in Chatham
Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.