The best burgers in New Jersey: North Jersey edition

Burgers are clearly a staple food for any real New Jerseyan's diet. And as far as I'm concerned, no one should waste a night out or meal on a sub-par burger.

That's how the burger conversation started earlier this week and it's still going strong as we were flooded with recommendations from the four regions of our state.

That's right, I'll say it again, four NOT three. South, Central, Shore, and North.

Today we're focused on the list of North Jersey burger places.

If you need help with how to identify the regions, check out my detailed explanation complete with maps HERE.

And if you want to check out the other regions, click HERE for the Shore and HERE for Central Jersey.

White Manna in Hackensack

Smith’s Tavern in Rockaway

Claremont Tavern in Bernardsville

Krug's Tavern in Newark

River Grille in Chatham

