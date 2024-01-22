The best burgers in New Jersey: Jersey Shore edition
You know if you listen to the show regularly, many conversations turn to great food across the Garden State even when we're talking about a recall based on salmonella!
Got me thinking about a long time ago when I got sick from a burger and didn't eat them for about a decade. Now that I'm back, I'm back. And I love a great burger. Not the fast-food garbage that passes as a burger, but a real burger.
Cooked to order and not overwhelmed with condiments. Simple, meat, cheese, and a good roll.
We talked about this on the air with our listeners and we got so many responses, that we decided to break it down by New Jersey region: North, Central, South, and Shore.
We'll start with the Shore:
Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach
Four Winds in Manasquan
Spring Lake Tap House in Spring Lake
Burger 25 in Toms River
Huddy's Inn in Colts Neck
Galley in Asbury Park
Do any of these make the list?
