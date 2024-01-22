The best burgers in New Jersey: Jersey Shore edition

You know if you listen to the show regularly, many conversations turn to great food across the Garden State even when we're talking about a recall based on salmonella!

Got me thinking about a long time ago when I got sick from a burger and didn't eat them for about a decade. Now that I'm back, I'm back. And I love a great burger. Not the fast-food garbage that passes as a burger, but a real burger.

cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant rez-art loading...

Cooked to order and not overwhelmed with condiments. Simple, meat, cheese, and a good roll.

We talked about this on the air with our listeners and we got so many responses, that we decided to break it down by New Jersey region: North, Central, South, and Shore.

We'll start with the Shore:

Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach

Four Winds in Manasquan

Spring Lake Tap House in Spring Lake

Burger 25 in Toms River

Huddy's Inn in Colts Neck

Galley in Asbury Park

Do any of these make the list?

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom