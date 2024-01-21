🔴 Recall has been issued for charcuterie samplers

🔴 At least 47 people have gotten sick

🔴 Salmonella symptoms can appear days later

Dozens of people including shoppers in New Jersey have become infected with salmonella bacteria amid an outbreak linked to charcuterie samplers sold at wholesale stores.

A recall has been issued for the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam's Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The recall applies to all lot codes. The samplers should be thrown away immediately.

Any surfaces that have come into contact with these products should be thoroughly cleaned.

Dozens have gotten sick

Nearly 50 people including at least one person in New Jersey have tested positive for salmonella after consuming the samplers.

The CDC said the number of people who have gotten sick is likely much higher; many people recover without seeking medical attention or getting tested.

An investigation is also ongoing into whether other products have been contaminated.

Salmonella symptoms can appear days later

Most people develop symptoms between six hours and six days after consuming products contaminated with salmonella bacteria, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends contacting a healthcare provider immediately if the following symptoms appear:

🔴 Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

🔴 Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

🔴 Bloody diarrhea

🔴 So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

🔴 Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, or feeling dizzy when standing up.

