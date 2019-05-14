Jersey’s best burger is White Manna, or is it?

Once again The Daily Meal named the best burger in every state, and the simple slider from historic White Manna in Hackensack is tops in New Jersey . If you've never been, think small sliders like from White Castle but even more delicious. Thin, grilled to perfection on a flattop along with onions and thrown onto a potato roll. White Manna has been around since 1939. The first location was the one in Jersey City which is still there and open 24 hours a day, but the one named best by The Daily Meal is the location in Hackensack.

So there you have it. The best burger in New Jersey is one from White Manna.

Or is it?

We brought this up on the show Tuesday and the phone lines blew up with people saying they got it wrong. Where did our listeners think you could get the best burger in New Jersey? Everyone had a different answer, of course, because it's Jersey and we argue for a hobby. Here are some places that were called in.

Burger 25 in Toms River

Shore Fire Grill in Manahawkin

30 Burgers in Hillsborough

Brick Farm Tavern in Hopewell

Old Town Pub in Bordentown

Restaurant Serenade in Chatham

Broad Street Diner in Keyport

The Slam Burger at any Denny's

The Bacon King at Burger King

(Okay, how did those two guys get on this list???)

Four Wings in Manasquan

Pat's Corner Café and Deli in Kenilworth

Barnacle Bill's in Rumson

