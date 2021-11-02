Where to find the best burger in New Jersey

I am a foodie for sure. But I rarely eat what could be considered "junk food". Pizza, burgers, you know.

This week my wife and I found ourselves in South Jersey and actively searching for a place to eat. The urgency was that we had a yoga class at 5 p.m. and needed to squeeze in a meal before 1 p.m. Definitely need at least 4 hours before hitting the "hot room" and literally bending over backward. I spotted a sign for a sports bar and thought, maybe a beer and wings would be a great "cheat meal" for the day.

Pulling into the parking lot we spotted a sign across the parking lot in a strip mall that read "Best Burgers in South Jersey." So, we skipped the sports bar and headed into the small, unassuming storefront. It was essentially a salad bar behind the counter and I had to ask about the burgers. The very friendly guy behind the counter showed me the menu to "build your own".

For me, it was the mushroom swiss burger. My wife got one of their signature salads with grilled chicken, avocado, and hard-boiled eggs. Both lunches were satisfying and delicious. I took the extra step and ordered fries and a fountain soda. Although I rarely drink soda, it seemed to be the right thing to do.

The place is called "Society of Burgers" and it's worth a trip to Sewell, NJ.

