The best burgers come from New Jersey diners

What's better than a slightly greasy, cheesy, Jersey diner burger served hot with a side of fries? Nothing.

Last night, I stopped into a Jersey staple, the Omega Diner on Route 1 because I needed a bacon cheeseburger. It was 11 p.m. on a weeknight. Worth it. OK, here's where my mind got started on this.

Our good friend Kevin, also known as "Sneaky Three," has a heart condition. It's one that has a history within his family. He recently suffered a medical episode and had to undergo a triple bypass. We're all thankful that he pulled through and remains with us to continue enjoying life with family and friends. He's one of the good guys for sure. My guess is you have a "Kevin" in your family. Friendly, sincere, thoughtful, just an all-around nice guy.

You don't think about health, at least most people don't until it's too late. Forgetting what we just went through with COVID, now knowing that the vulnerable with multiple co-morbidities were impacted the most, this has been an issue in America for decades. We learned about my friend Kevin's condition and were shocked and saddened of course.

At dinner the other night with some good friends, we learned that a few weeks before he was hospitalized he was enjoying a bacon cheeseburger, dripping with melty cheese and patty off the grill. Although the conversation was about my friend's health condition, I have to admit, all I could think about was the burger. Where did he get it? What kind of cheese? Was the bacon crispy, but not too much?

So after giving a speech to a great group of young people in Hoboken on Monday night, I needed a burger fix. My wife Jodi and I stopped at the diner and I happily ordered a bacon cheeseburger with cheddar cheese. It hit the spot.

Where's your go-to Jersey burger place? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know and I might share it on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

