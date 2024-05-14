New Jersey’s best burgers found in your town

It's always a luxury to end a long day with a really good meal that someone else prepares and cleans up afterward.

This week after a run of events from Sussex County through Monmouth and Ocean, Jodi and I were able to catch up with friends at a local Princeton favorite, Mistral.

It's a higher-end restaurant and a go-to for special occasions and events, but they have a casual front sidewalk open bar that is perfect for a quick bite and a bourbon.

In the case of last night, the burger was off-the-menu and the bourbon was rye, in a specialty cocktail called "The Louisiane".

The burger served with pickles and onions and a delicious sauce, not too sweet, not too spicy, was the perfect end of a long and productive day.

Talking with Eric Scott this morning we agreed that another great local spot for burgers and bourbon, or a beer, is Tiger's Tale in Montgomery on Route 206.

I've also written before about some of the best in New Jersey, including Burger 25 and Baker's American.

Here's where you can find the best burgers in NJ: click HERE.

What's YOUR go-to burger place in the Garden State?

And if you're looking for a burger outside of New Jersey:

