There is a lot to unpack in this article. New Jersey Monthly has come out with its 38th annual Jersey Choice Poll. They list all of the best types and kinds of food and restaurants from North, Central, and South Jersey.

Like most things headquartered in New Jersey, the people and references are from north of Princeton in the west and LBI in the east. So, they think Point Pleasant and Toms River are South Jersey.

The magazine does a very good job of breaking down categories of food and eateries. Their problem is they've never been to South Jersey other than taking a long ride on the Parkway to Cape May.

Between Toms River and Cape May is "fly-over country" to them. That attitude is shared by lots of people in Central and North Jersey, which, by the way, are one section, but OK that's a conversation for another time.

The winner of the best burger in South Jersey is The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant, which should be considered "Central Jersey", but it's great nonetheless, they are renowned for the burgers among other things. They also scored the highest in the best "American" food category.

Full disclosure, the owner is a very close friend of mine, Also, full disclosure, I've never had a burger there because the seafood is so good.

The owners weren't even aware of the poll or that they won in two categories until the magazine notified them this week. It is a legendary pub with a very loyal clientele and a really cool atmosphere to go along with the great food.

If you look at the list, most of the winners in "South Jersey" go as far south as Toms River with a few exceptions, mostly in Cape May. That part is odd but the choice of The Ark for best burger and best American food is spot on whatever part of the state they say it's in!

