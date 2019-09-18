National Cheeseburger Day NJ suggestions from our listeners

A quick glance at Wednesday's National Day Calendar shows September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. As always with these silly made up holidays it shares it with other things, such as National HIV/AIDS Day and Aging Awareness Day. Okay, maybe those ones aren't so silly. Usually we hear things like National Zip-tie Day and National Save Your Cellophane Wrapper Day.

For National Cheeseburger Day we spent part of Wednesday's show asking listeners where they've found the best cheeseburger in the Garden State. So if you want some ideas, we can't vouch for them but D&D listeners say these places are all awesome.

The food court at Borgata was offered by Tony

Captain Ron’s Fisherman in Atlantic Highlands was called in by Joe, and what's unusual here is it's a chartered party boat. He swears a woman on this boat made the best cheeseburger of his life

Cross and Orange in Asbury Park is Rita's pick. It's on Cookman.

Pier House in Seaside Park was offered up by Gary

Ader’s Tavern in Union Beach is a small out of the way place that Francis loves for a cheeseburger

Off The Hook in Atlantic Highlands was Gary's fav

Outlaw Burger Barn in Vineland sounded really interesting. Ricky called it in and says the guy butchers his own animals right next door for the freshest cheeseburger ever. Is it like a lobster tank? Can we pick out our own?

Charlie's in Bayhead was David's recommendation

Arooga's in East Brunswick has the best cheeseburger according to Andrew

Krug's tavern in Newark was finally called in, and we were wondering how long it would take. Thanks Gary!

Firebirds in Monmouth Mall is the place to be says John

Acai Hangout in Hillside (and after much on-air debate it's been decided it is pronounced Ah-Sigh-EE) has the best cheeseburger says another John

Park Tavern in Jersey City, a place that was called in by not only Angel but also Dave, so being the only one that was seconded apparently we have a winner.

