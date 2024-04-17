Beloved NJ bakery closing after almost 50 years in business

In Clark Township, Vaccaro's Bakery has been a staple of the local community for almost five decades. Owners Eileen and Vinny Vaccaro opened for business on October 3, 1974 — an offspring of bakeries that Vinny's parents and grandparents ran in Colonia and Elizabeth.

Vaccaro's Bakery in Clark, N.J. (Google Earth) Vaccaro's Bakery in Clark, N.J. (Google Earth) loading...

Since then, hungry New Jerseyans have flocked to the Clarkton Shopping Center for delicious cakes, breads, cookies, and pastries. Top-sellers and fan-favorites include pecan rings, black and white cookies, and the incredibly popular iced crumb buns.

A Union County classic, that I will personally miss tremendously. Vaccaro's iced crumb buns. (Vaccaro's Bakery) A Union County classic, that I will personally miss tremendously. Vaccaro's iced crumb buns. (Vaccaro's Bakery) loading...

Unfortunately, an announcement on Facebook confirms the rumors that have been flying around town: Vaccaro's Bakery will be closing its doors. Their last day of business will be Sunday, April 21, 2024.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and supportive community for being a part of our story," said a message posted to the bakery's Facebook and Instagram feeds on Wednesday. "Your patronage and friendship have been the cornerstone of our success and the memories forged within these walls will forever remain in our hearts."

Although no reason was officially announced for the shutdown, unofficial sources suggest it is due to health issues. While the prognosis is apparently good, a long recovery would make running a thriving bakery business very difficult. So the Vaccaro family made the difficult decision to hang up their aprons and retire.

It is probably safe to say that anyone who lived or worked in southern Union County over the past 50 years knows of Vaccaro's Bakery. The smells, the tastes, the special memories.

My own family patronized them countless times since moving to town, whether it be for birthday and gender reveal cakes, St. Joseph pastries, cupcakes for the kids, or Sunday morning cheese danish.

Cake. Mmmm. (Stephanie Esposito) Cake. Mmmm. (Stephanie Esposito) loading...

The incredible legacy of the Vaccaros extends far beyond baked goods.

They have always been an outstanding neighbor and member of the community, donating both money and goods to just about every local school, sports team, scouting group, and organization in town. That generosity and community spirit will be sorely missed.

Swing for the fences! Vaccaro's Bakery has been a long-time prominent sponsor of youth sports organizations, including Clark Little League. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Swing for the fences!

Vaccaro's Bakery has been a long-time prominent sponsor of youth sports organizations, including Clark Little League. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

It has not been confirmed whether the bakery business and storefront will be sold, or retained for a potential reopening in the future.

A selection of Vaccaro's bread, baked fresh daily and highlighted along the back wall of the shop. (Vaccaro's Bakery) A selection of Vaccaro's bread, baked fresh daily and highlighted along the back wall of the shop. (Vaccaro's Bakery) loading...

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.