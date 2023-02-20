Shoplifting ring from NJ & PA used baby stroller in $50,000 thefts, cops say

🔴 A Newark couple was charged at an Ulta in Pennsylvania after police said they used a baby stroller to steal merchandise

🔴 The couple are suspects in theft from 10 other Ulta stores

🔴 Thefts from a Clark Township store may be part of the ring

Police in Berks County, Pennsylvania may have broken up part of a retail theft ring targeting Ulta stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Elkin Rivas Gallego and Angy Ramirez Linares were arrested Thursday in the parking lot of an Ulta store in Spring Township, Pennsylvania after were found with nearly $5,000 worth of items hidden in a baby stroller, according to Spring Township police.

WFMZ reported that Gallego and Linares are from Newark.

Police told 6 ABC Action News that the couple stole $50,000 worth of merchandise from 10 Ultra stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Spring Township police believe they part are part of a larger ring across the Northeast.

Clark police arrested Alliyah Hines Feb. 7 in connection with two shoplifting cases on Dec. 24 and Jan. 19. She admitted to two others totaling $4,000. The name of the individual arrested in Clark was not disclosed.

Police in Clark said they are investigating a total of 10 shoplifting incidents that started in November adding up to $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Clark police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.