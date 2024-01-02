3 killed, including Murphy staffer, in deadly weekend on NJ roads

🔴 Details of the crash that killed a Murphy administration analyst were not disclosed

PLAINSBORO – A 25-year-old policy analyst in the Murphy administration was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Route 1 during a dangerous weekend on New Jersey roads

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolonda Ciccone said Louisa Carman, who worked in Gov. Phil Murphy's Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 southbound in Plainsboro near College Road just before 2 a.m.

The Princeton resident suffered serious injuries but the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

Carman started as an intern for Murphy in the fall of 2021 after graduating from Swarthmore College and was hired full-time within four months after making an impression with her dedication and policy acumen, according to a statement by Murphy on his social media.

"Louisa will be remembered as a kind and caring colleague who approached her work with grace, integrity, and a deep commitment to making a difference in our world. We will miss her terribly," Murphy wrote.

Senior citizen killed on Parkway

Martha Merra, 86, of Rahway, died Sunday morning when her Nissan vehicle went off the northbound Garden State Parkway between exits 135 and 136 in Clark, according to New Jersey State Police. She hit the guardrail on the right and then crossed the highway, hitting a second guardrail on the left side.

Driver charged with homicide

Luis Nicheporuck, 56, of Randolph, was struck and killed by a pickup while standing outside his vehicle parked in the right shoulder along Route 280 westbound near Exit 4 (Eisenhower Parkway) in Roseland around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.

The driver of the pickup, Valerian Kapanadze, 48, of Hackettstown, was arrested at the crash scene and charged with vehicular homicide, child endangerment, evidence tampering and numerous motor vehicle traffic violations. State Police did not disclose details about the charges.

Two people died in a pedestrian crash on the White Horse Pike in Atco on Friday.

