2 dead, Toms River cop injured in separate NJ crashes Friday

🔴 Two pedestrians dead in crash on White Horse Pike

🔴 Toms River police officer injured in a separate crash

🔴 Investigators looking into both incidents

Two people are dead and a Toms River police officer is recovering after crashes just hours apart.

Three people were hit by a car on White Horse Pike in front of the Atco Motel in Waterford around 5:30 p.m. Friday, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported.

One of the pedestrians was declared dead at the scene and another reportedly died at a nearby hospital. Their names have not been released as of Sunday morning.

The Waterford police said on social media the "major" accident closed White Horse Pike for several hours. It was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Waterford police are asking for any witnesses to contact Lt. Timothy Lyons at 856-767-2134 ext. 245.

Toms River police officer hurt responding to crash

A Toms River cop was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday evening.

Police said there was a crash on Route 9 near Stevens Road sometime before 10:30 p.m.

A patrol officer was directing traffic at the scene when he was struck, police said.

The vehicle that hit him was being driven by a family member of someone involved in the crash on Route 9. Police said the officer was taken to Brick hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. A Toms River police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information Sunday morning.

