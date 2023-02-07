Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store
🔵 A woman admitted shoplifting from the Clark Ulta on Dec. 24 and Jan. 19
🔵 The investigation turned up a total of 10 cases going back to Dece
CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000.
Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
An investigation led to the arrest of Hines who admitted the December theft and two others totaling $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise.
Police said they are investigating a total of 10 shoplifting incidents that started in November adding up to $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise
Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to call 732-388-3434 or their anonymous tip line at 732-453-8500.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
