Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store

Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store

Ulta in Clark Township, Clark police logo (Google Maps) (Clark police)

🔵 A woman admitted shoplifting from the Clark Ulta on Dec. 24 and Jan. 19

🔵 The investigation turned up a total of 10 cases going back to Dece

🔵 Police asked anyone with information to call 732-388-3434 or their anonymous tip line at 732-453-8500.

CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000.

Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.

An investigation led to the arrest of Hines who admitted the December theft and two others totaling $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Police said they are investigating a total of 10 shoplifting incidents that started in November adding up to $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to call 732-388-3434 or their anonymous tip line at 732-453-8500.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!

Is your pet cuter? Enter the New Jersey 101.5 Cutest Pets Contest until Feb. 12, 2023. Here are some entries so far.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Filed Under: Clark, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM