NJ man who stabbed Lyft driver, passenger in Clark carjacking gets prison
◾️ Bloomfield man will serve over 20 years in prison after a violent carjacking left two people hurt
◾️ Farrakhan Howard stabbed a Lyft driver and a second passenger
◾️ He was convicted of attempted murder, carjacking and aggravated assault
A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to 29 years in state prison for trying to kill a Lyft driver and attacking another person during a carjacking in Clark.
On Friday, 31-year-old Farrakhan Howard received 24 years for his carjacking conviction, plus an 18-year term to run at the same time for attempted murder — followed by a 5-year sentence for aggravated assault on the other passenger in the incident, nearly four years ago.
Early morning screwdriver attack on Lyft driver, other passenger in Clark
Around 1 a.m. on April 24, 2019, Clark officers responded to the area of Westfield Avenue and found a 47-year-old man, with stab wounds and cuts to his head, face and neck.
A 20-year-old woman who had also been stabbed and scratched was found nearby by Rahway police who also responded to the scene.
Howard fled in the Lyft vehicle but crashed it in Woodbridge, where he was arrested.
Prosecutors previously said Howard used a screwdriver in his attack.
Quick Union County jury deliberations before Howard conviction
A jury deliberated for about eight hours before returning its verdict against Howard in November.
According to Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour, he must serve at least 85% of the carjacking term — over 20 years — before the possibility of parole on that count.
Howard then must serve the 5-year term before being eligible for release.
