Lyft driver and passenger stabbed with screwdriver, left on Clark road

CLARK — A man used a screwdriver to attack a Lyft driver and a fellow passenger, leaving them on a busy roadway early Wednesday, according to township police.

Farrahkhan S. Howard, 27, of Bloomfield was arrested and charged with carjacking, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and possession of a weapon.

The 47-year-old driver was found with multiple stab wounds lying in the middle of Westfield Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. The victim also had cuts to his head, face and neck. Officers found a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed and cut lying nearby. Both victims were hospitalized.

Police said both passengers had been picked up in Bloomfield as a shared ride. They said the male passenger attacked the victims while they were traveling through Clark.

Howard also was charged by Woodbridge police with receiving stolen property, obstruction and narcotics possession.

He is being held in Middlesex County jail pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clark Police Department at 732-388-3434.

