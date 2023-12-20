Beat veal in NJ for 2023 recommended by NJ 101.5 listeners

Nothing beats a great veal chop. It's my go-to order if it's on the menu.

I love veal in all styles, Saltimbocca, Milanese, and Parmigiana. All delicious.

The best way for me is when it's served "bone in". One of the best Milanese chops was a creation from our friend Ben who was the head chef at Gennaro's in Princeton.

Gennaro's closed the Rt 206 location and now owns a market in Kingston. Yes, it's worth a visit for all your Italian specialties and prepared foods for the holidays!

Gennaro and Ben became friends at the old restaurant after I ate the meat off the bone in the middle of the restaurant. Hey, it's the sweetest meat!

Here's the list of some of our listeners' best veal around the Garden State!

Robert in Lawrenceville says Christine's in Atlantic Highlands has the Veal Christine: thin battered and bone-in.

Cad in Ocean County recommends Spano's in Point Pleasant Beach.

My recommendation is Chef Vola's in Atlantic City. The bone-in veal parm is the best.

Joey in Tinton Falls says Buona Sera in Red Bank has great veal.

Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor recommends Tardi's Ristorante in Toms River.

