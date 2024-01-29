Volunteer searchers for NJ man missing for a month find body

🚨A vehicle belonging to Tracy Faulkner, 33, of Pleasantville was found Dec. 5

🚨Volunteers conducted a search Sunday in Hamilton

A group that conducted a search for a man last seen nearly two months ago made a grim discovery Sunday afternoon.

A vehicle belonging to Tracy Faulkner, 33, of Pleasantville, was found abandoned Dec. 5 on New York Avenue in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, according to Hamilton police. A Facebook group called Find Tracy Faulkner was formed at the beginning of January after police conducted their search.

The group initially planned a during the weekend of Jan. 19 which was postponed until Sunday due to a snowstorm and snow already on the ground. The search was focused on an area along Harbor Avenue not far from where Faulkner's vehicle was found.

Sad discovery by volunteers

According to the group a body was found during the search but did not disclose an exact location.

"We were able to find an individual who is no longer with us. This person is pending identification," the group said in a post on its Facebook page.

Faulkner is described as a Black male who is 6 feet 4 inches and 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information about Faulkner to call 609-625-2700 ext. 1.

Hamilton police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

