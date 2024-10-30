Why do NJ towns have a teen curfew on Halloween?

🎃 Towns have put teen curfews into effect for trick-or-treating and Mischief Night

🎃 It's not the first time for some communities

🎃 Rowdy teens at the Jersey Shore and a recent haunted hayride may also be a concern

Several New Jersey towns have set teen curfews for Halloween activities this week as a proactive measure against possible problems.

Edison, Long Branch, Perth Amboy, Voorhees, South River, Wall Township and Washington Township in Morris County have set a 9 p.m. curfew for most of the week, including Wednesday, which is known as Mischief Night. Middletown and Point Pleasant Beach have curfews starting at 8 p.m. South Plainfield and Woodbridge's curfew takes effect at 7 p.m. Clementon's curfew starts at 7:30 p.m.

In some of the towns, the curfews apply to those age 16 and under, while other towns impact those 18 and younger.

There are exceptions in place for jobs, religious activities and medical emergencies.

The resolution in South River talks about "numerous acts of malicious mischief" which presents an "imminent danger of violence and injury to persons and property within the borough."

NJ Halloween decoration NJ Halloween decoration (Glenn Grimstad) loading...

Mostly for safety

Voorhees Police Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo said the township has had a curfew in place for the past several years. The township changed the time of the curfew from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. this year.

"For us, it's just been something that we've been doing for a while now and I guess they want to keep it in place because it seems to be working. We haven't had any issues," Del Palazzo told New Jersey 101.5.

He admits that in the back of the minds of town officials could be a recent incident in Collingswood during a haunted hayride where fights broke out. Police said a Wawa was taken over by a group of 50 to 70 teens. Curfews were also implemented in Jersey Shore towns after rowdy crowds gathered on the boardwalk.

"It's more about just trying to be proactive," Del Palazzo said. "Is it going to stop everything? I don't think so. If someone's intent on doing some vandalism or whatever it may be, I don't think they're going to worry about the curfew. It's just more of a guideline for parents and stuff to try to make it safe."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

How to make a Jack-o-lantern mimosa It’s super easy to make, very festive, and the perfect way to celebrate Halloween night!

All you need is:

🎃 A bottle of sparkling wine 🎃 An orange 🎃 A knife 🎃 A spoon for scooping 🎃 A straw (unless you’re feeling confident about drinking out of an orange - I wasn’t) Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore