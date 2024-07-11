Morey’s Piers student worker shot: Police look for suspect in Wildwood, NJ

⚫ The suspect in a shooting in Wildwood has been identified, police said

⚫ The victim, a Morey's Pier employee, was not the intended target

⚫ The suspect remains at large

WILDWOOD — Police have now identified the man who they said is responsible for shooting and critically wounding an innocent bystander on Tuesday night.

The Wildwood Police Department is looking for William C. Hoyle.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, just outside the Cattle n’ Clover Bar.

The female victim was an international student working at Morey’s Piers and was not the intended target, according to CBS Philadelphia.

She was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where she remains in critical condition.

“We are shocked and deeply concerned about one of our employees, who was the victim of gun violence last night," Morey's Piers Vice President Denise Beckson said.

"The young woman, an international student, was off-duty when the incident occurred. We are a family and we are working to provide support to our employee and her family during this incredibly challenging time. The news has deeply affected all of us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to assist her and her loved ones. Our hearts and prayers are with them.”

Wildwood Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding William C. Hoyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department’s Detective Division at 609-522-0222.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom