⚫ A blue jay was released back into the wild after weeks of rehabilitation at a New Jersey bird rescue.

⚫ The bird was found weak and disoriented, likely suffering from salt exposure linked to winter road treatment.

⚫ After care and monitoring, the blue jay regained strength and flew free again in a heartwarming #FreedomFriday release.

LONG HILL — A blue jay got another lease on life after it was successfully released back into the wild a few days ago in Morris County.

Morris County wildlife rescue: Blue jay released after rehabilitation

Volunteers at the Raptor Trust in Millington had been caring for the bird for a few weeks, after it came to them weak and disoriented with suspected salt poisoning from road salt, according to the non-profit bird rehabilitation’s Facebook page.

Road salt poisoning suspected in injured New Jersey blue jay

“After supportive care, fluids, and close monitoring, the blue jay regained strength, coordination, and the ability to fly strongly again, the moment we worked so hard for,” the Raptor Trust wrote.

Using the hashtag #FreedomFriday, the Raptor Trust posted a video of the little bird flying out of the cage and soaring into trees without looking back.

Wildlife experts warn road salt can harm birds and other animals

The organization that takes in and rehabilitates birds of prey used this opportunity to remind people that salt poisoning is largely preventable, and “it starts with humans making better choices.”

Small changes like using less salt and opting for alternatives that are safer for wildlife truly make a difference, they said.

They thanked everyone for following the little bird’s journey and for helping them give the blue jay a second chance at freedom.

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