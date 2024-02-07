NJ gas station worker faces gunman with just a squeegee

⛽Two gas stations and a convenience store were robbed Monday afternoon

⛽The attendant at a Delta in Clifton chased the robber off with a squeegee

⛽A black Dodge Challenger was present at all three incidents, according to reports

A Clifton gas station attendant chased off a robber with a squeegee Monday afternoon.

Kuljit Singh told NBC 4 New York he was outside the Delta station on Broad Street when a man asked for a cigarette. The man pulled out a gun and chased Singh toward the station's store.

Video shared by Singh shows him grabbing a squeegee in a container outside the store entrance and swinging at the robber, hitting him several times before he ran off.

The robber left without getting any cash, Singh told NBC 4 New York.

Station manager Patrick Doherty said Singh got one last swing in and broke the windshield of the robber's vehicle.

Clifton police told New Jersey 101.5 they are investigating the incident.

Map shows location and order of retailers and convenience store hit on Feb. 5. Map shows location and order of retailers and convenience store hit on Feb. 5 (Canva) loading...

Attendant reportedly pistol-whipped in Hasbrouck Heights

Moments before, the same individual robbed a Valero station on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights. Video obtained by NBC 4 New York shows a black Dodge Challenger pulling into the station and the driver entering the station's small convenience store. Singh said the worker there was pistol-whipped and robbed.

The A & C Grocery Store on North Third Street in Paterson was robbed around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to Rob Rowan, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, which has assumed command of the Paterson police department.

The suspect got away with between $300 and $400 in cash before leaving in a black Dodge Challenger. The Paterson Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made in any of the robberies. Law enforcement has not connected all three incidents.

