16-year-old from North Plainfield, NJ killed in Route 22 crash

SCOTCH PLAINS — A 16-year-old was killed in a crash on Route 22 on Christmas day.

Scotch Plains police told MyCentralJersey.com the teen died after the 2018 Nissan Rogue he was a passenger in hit a utility pole in the westbound lanes near Victor Street just after 6 a.m.

The teen's 39-year-old mother and his 41-year-old father from North Plainfield were taken to University Hospital. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police told MyCentralJersey.com.

Scotch Plains police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

It was the third fatal crash on Route 22 in Union County in 2023, according to State Police records.

Vedant Tiru Vedant Tiru (Asian Indian Funeral Service) loading...

Crash victim funeral scheduled

Vedant Tiru, 23, of South Brunswick, was killed in a pre-dawn crash Christmas Eve on Route 1 in South Brunswick when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. Tiru's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Asian Indian Funeral Service on Woodbridge Avenue in Highland Park.

Old Bridge police have not disclosed details about the second early morning Christmas Eve fatal crash on Route 34. The State Police Fatal Crash Statistics website said the driver was killed in the crash around 5:10 a.m.

Randy Rafael Reyes Duran, 31, of Passaic died after being struck on Route 3 eastbound around 6:20 p.m. on Christmas Day while riding a bicycle, according to State Police. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan Nawrocki of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office who is leading the investigation did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

