2 dead in crashes in South Brunswick and Old Bridge, NJ

Two people were killed in separate crashes in the early hours of Christmas Eve in South Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Vedant Tiru, 23, had been driving a 2012 Honda Accord south on Route 1 around 12:55 a.m.

Witnesses told police Tiru was in the left lane near New Road when his car slid sideways and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said.

Tiru was a member of the South Brunswick High School Class of 2018.

In the crash aftermath, a fire truck from the Kendall Park Fire Department was hit by a car that didn’t stop for a red light. Ryan said the driver of the car was issued several summones and no one was injured.

Fatal crash in Old Bridge

State Police also reported a fatal crash on Route 34 in Old Bridge just after 5 a.m., the fifth of the year on township roads.

Old Bridge police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

This was the third fatal crash in Middlesex County of the year and the second on Route 1, according to State Police fatal crash records.

