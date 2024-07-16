🔺 NJ man accused of lewdness, keeping child porn

A young man from Perth Amboy has been charged with possessing child pornography and public lewdness.

After a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via State Police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation.

On July 10, Osbourne Daubon was arrested and initially charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and fourth-degree lewdness, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The 19-year-old’s cell phone was seized and evidence was recovered that included images of child pornography and videos of Daubon exposing himself to juveniles and women on the streets of Perth Amboy.

Daubon was then charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and one count of fourth-degree lewdness.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kayla Hueston of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4268.

