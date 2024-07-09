SUV rolls over South Brunswick man during domestic dispute

☑️ The man sat in front of his girlfriend's car trying to stop her from leaving

☑️ She got out of the car which rolled forward after being left in drive

☑️ It's the third serious incident in a week involving a South Brunswick resident

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A man was injured when an SUV rolled over him during a domestic dispute on Monday morning.

Township police said the 46-year-old man pounded the hood of his 37-year-old girlfriend’s SUV and sat down in front of it in a driveway on Harvey Road around 7:30 a.m. She was trying to leave with several children.

When the woman got out of the car, which was left in drive, to urge him to move the car, it rolled over him. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The man suffered a broken hip, three broken ribs and a head injury, according to police. The identities of the man and woman were not disclosed.

South Brunswick residents in the news

It is the third serious incident in the past week that involved a resident from South Brunswick.

Daniel Hyden was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI and other offenses the NYPD said he drove his F-150 pickup into a crowd on Manhattan's Lower East Side the night of the Fourth of July. Three people were killed in the crash.

Erich Kaiser was charged with his father after setting off a signal cannon in a Manville park. A 34-year-old man was injured after shrapnel ignited the fireworks he was holding causing injuries to his abdomen.

Both Hyden and Kaiser are from the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

