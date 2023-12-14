NJ man with dementia missing after getting off plane at Newark Airport

☑️ Hector William Negron walked out of Newark Liberty after his flight landed

☑️ He goes by "Willy" or "Hector"

NEWARK — Where did Hector William Negron go after he got off a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport?

His girlfriend reported the 72-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, missing on Monday when he didn't return to their Clifton home when he landed on Sunday, according to Port Authority police. Negron was last seen leaving the second level of Terminal C via door 5, walking on the side of the road towards the airport exit.

Negron was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, black slippers, and carrying a black backpack. Family members said he has a distinctive birthmark on the left side of his face.

Late night arrival

Negron's son, who has the same name, wrote on his Facebook page that his father arrived just before midnight. He does not have a phone on him and goes by the names Hector or Willy.

Port Authority police asked anyone with information about Negron to call 973-961-6300.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant