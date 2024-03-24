Check out these crazy, colorful burgers you can try in New Jersey
Do you remember the episode of Spongebob Squarepants where the Krusty Krab starts serving “Pretty Patties?”
If you don’t, the gist is that Spongebob creates different colored Krabby Patties in order to attract more customers.
Well that’s now a reality in New Jersey!
Burger Station in Clifton, NJ is serving up the closest thing we’ll get to a Pretty Patty with their awesome looking, colorful burgers.
The restaurant specializes in 100% Halal burgers and handmade shakes, according to their Instagram.
Halal food contain only ingredients that are permissible for ingestion by the Islamic faith. The must not have come into contact with non-halal food.
They describe their signature Station Burger as “your halal passport to a taste journey like no other. mozzarella sticks, turkey bacon, and beef patties unite for burger bliss!”
Ready for some cheese porn?
Take a look at the mozzarella sticks oozing out of this blue Station Burger.
In addition to their burgers, there’s also chicken and fries in addition to other appetizers on their menu.
Not just regular fries, by the way, as they put it on their instagram “life is too short for boring fries.”
Our twist fries are a deep fried spiral cut potato on a skewer smothered in melted cheese.
Burger Station is located at 1164 Broad Street in Clifton, NJ.
📲 (973)-246-3698
These colorful burgers would definitely raise some eyebrows in other places, take a look at some other foods that may seem normal to us but wild to outsiders.
