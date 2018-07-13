New Jersey 101.5 is now available on Amazon Alexa devices

New Jersey 101.5 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. That means you can hear news, traffic, weather and your favorite talk show hosts any time, from any location, using your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. It even works with the Amazon shopping app on your phone.

Setting up New Jersey 101.5 stream on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the New Jersey 101.5 skill.

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play New Jersey One Oh One Five."

Enjoy!

To set up the New Jersey 101.5 News and Bill Spadea's New Jersey flash briefings:

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.