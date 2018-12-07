A home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale in NJ
One of four Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes in New Jersey is for sale. According to USA Today, the house in Bernardsville is listed at $1.45 million and is the oldest and largest of the Wright designed house in New Jersey.
The home is built in the 'Usonian' style, which was Wright’s version of 'American' in his vision of the landscape of the US. It is one story, L-shaped, and has three bedrooms and three full baths. It was built in 1940 and sits on a wooded lot; it has two fireplaces, an updated furnace, air conditioning, and roof. See the full real estate listing here.
