A home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale in NJ

One of four Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes in New Jersey is for sale. According to USA Today , the house in Bernardsville is listed at $1.45 million and is the oldest and largest of the Wright designed house in New Jersey .

The home is built in the 'Usonian' style, which was Wright’s version of 'American' in his vision of the landscape of the US. It is one story, L-shaped, and has three bedrooms and three full baths. It was built in 1940 and sits on a wooded lot; it has two fireplaces, an updated furnace, air conditioning, and roof. See the full real estate listing here .

